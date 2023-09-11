ADVERTISEMENT

National Lok Adalat in Mumbai awards ₹722 cr. to over 12,000 cases

September 11, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

In an unprecedented hearing, a National Lok Adalat held on Saturday awarded over ₹722 crore by settling more than 12,000 cases here.

The cases included compoundable criminal offences, cheque bouncing as well as matters under the Payment and Settlement Act. A total settlement amount of ₹722,82,71,891 was distributed to 12,472 cases.

The Lok Adalat was arranged by D.P. Surana, Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority; A. Subramaniam, Principal Judge, City Civil and Sessions Court and Chairperson of the Mumbai District Legal Services Authority; M.R.A. Shaikh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade; and A.K. Deshmukh, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US