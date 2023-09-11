National Lok Adalat in Mumbai awards ₹722 cr. to over 12,000 cases

September 11, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Mumbai

In an unprecedented hearing, a National Lok Adalat held on Saturday awarded over ₹722 crore by settling more than 12,000 cases here.

The cases included compoundable criminal offences, cheque bouncing as well as matters under the Payment and Settlement Act. A total settlement amount of ₹722,82,71,891 was distributed to 12,472 cases.

The Lok Adalat was arranged by D.P. Surana, Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority; A. Subramaniam, Principal Judge, City Civil and Sessions Court and Chairperson of the Mumbai District Legal Services Authority; M.R.A. Shaikh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade; and A.K. Deshmukh, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

