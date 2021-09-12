Mumbai

National Commission for Women slams Mumbai Police over rape

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which visited the relatives of the woman who died after being brutally raped in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area on Friday, criticised the Maharashtra government on Sunday for not having constituted the State Women’s Commission till date and not doing enough to ensure the safety of women in Maharashtra.

NCW member Chandramukhi Devi hit out at Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale's statement on the inability of the police to be present at every crime location.

“The statement is extremely unfortunate. Police can't run away from their responsibility,” Ms. Chandramukhi said, adding that the State government ought to make serious efforts to improve the situation regarding the safety of women in the State.

Asserting that the Mumbai police had done their best, Mr. Nagrale had said that the police had reached the spot within ten minutes of the crime.

“It can’t be present at every crime location. They will reach only after getting the information. The police did their best,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner had said.

The NCW on Saturday had said that it had taken suo moto cognisance of the crime and would start a probe into it. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the Commission will also extend help to the victim’s family.

Also Read
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale addresses the media in Mumbai on September 11, 2021 on the sexual assault and death of a woman.

Man held for brutal rape, murder in western Mumbai

 

The 32-year-old woman had died while undergoing treatment at a hospital early on Saturday.

Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the crime, who has been booked for murder and rape among other charges and remanded to police custody till September 21.

Terming the crime as “a blot on humanity”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday has promised a fast-track trial in the case.

The opposition BJP and the Republican Party of India (RPI) staged protests against the government, criticizing the rising incidence of crimes against women in the State.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 8:21:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/national-commission-for-women-slams-mumbai-police-over-rape/article36414771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY