Narrow lanes a hindrance

The narrow lanes of Dongri posed a major challenge for rescuers to approach the site where a four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The constricted lanes in the area, one of the most densely populated in the city with several high-rise buildings, made it difficult for the fire brigade, police and civic officials to access the site.

As rescue workers toiled hard to retrieve the bodies and help the injured, but scattered debris and a mesh of electric wires overhead restricted their movement. Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help remove the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those trapped.

Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 m away.

Dongri resident Shahnawaz Kapde said had the excavators been able reached the accident site, the number of casualties could have been contained. “Thankfully, it is not raining, otherwise the rescue operation would have been almost impossible in such narrow lanes where rescuers can’t even walk freely,” he said.

The rescuers had to make hectic efforts to remove the mangled frames of furniture, including large sofas, from the rubble.

“There is no open space here and honestly saying, we have never seen any open space. We have spent all of our lives in these dingy lanes,” said another resident of the area.