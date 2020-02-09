Narcotics squad arrests Navi Mumbai’s biggest ganja dealer

A special narcotics squad of the Navi Mumbai police nabbed a 65-year-old man who was in possession of 28.8 kg ganja on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the team first caught Dinesh Ramsahay Arya (65) from Pawane village who was waiting outside his shop. “We found one kg ganja in his possession and on further interrogation, he led us to his house at Shivkrupa chawl where we found an additional 27.8 kg ganja. The consignment is worth ₹6.72 lakh,” said assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devde from APMC police station who is a part of the special squad.

Mr. Arya’s questioning revealed that he was one of the biggest dealers of ganja in Navi Mumbai and supplied at least four kg daily to his customers. The police are looking into the source of the ganja.

The special squad was formed by Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pankaj Dahane five months back. It has since been conducting raids at bus stands, railway stations, gardens, schools, colleges and malls, registered 71 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and arrested 126 people.

3 held with opium

Meanwhile, Kalamboli police arrested three persons for possessing of 975 grams of opium worth ₹9.75 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad nabbed Liladhar Bed (54), Nikhat Fatima Mohammed Usman Jaafar (50) and Taara Raghvendra Tripathi (42), all residents of Mumbra. Further investigations are on to find from where they got the drug and to whom they were planning to supply.