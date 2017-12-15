Mumbai

Narco test likely in missing cop case

Navi Mumbai: The police will request for a narco test on police inspector Abhay Kurundkar and Dyandev Dattatrey Patil alias Rajesh alias Raju (44), nephew of former Finance Minister Eknath Khadse, when they will be produced before the Panvel court on Friday. The duo were arrested in connection with the disappearance of assistant police inspector Ashwini Jaykumar Bidre alias Ashwini Raju Gore.

