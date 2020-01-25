Nanded runway incursion: DGCA takes stern action

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licences of the pilot-in-command and the first officer of charter operator Taneja Aviation in connection with the runway incursion at Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport in Nanded last year. All five people on board the flight, including the two pilots, were unhurt in the incident.

The DGCA investigation into the mishap that occurred on September 11, 2019, revealed serious lapses. The probe found that the requirements for adverse runway landing performance were not met and the loading of the aircraft was beyond the permissible level. The investigation also revealed that the Air Traffic Control gave the pilots clearance to land the plane on Runway 28, but the pilots opted to use Runway 10 where the approach light system was not serviceable.

The runway incursion left the aircraft damaged and the DGCA issued show-cause notices to the pilots. When they failed to give a satisfactory response to the notices, the DGCA decided to suspend their licences for a year. Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA, has confirmed the action.

On the day of the incident, the aircraft was operating as an air ambulance and there were doctors from Mumbai on board to harvest the heart and liver of a brain-dead patient. The patient died before the doctors could reach the hospital.

While landing, the aircraft skidded off the runway and travelled about 1,000 feet on the airstrip before losing control. The aircraft then entered the fields 50 metres across the runway and got stuck in the mud. Officials said the ground was soggy owing to persistent rain.

A team of officers and technicians from the South Central Railway had to be roped in pull out the aircraft from the muddy fields. The team used hydraulic jacks, wooden packing, mild steel sheets, released sleepers and two road mobile cranes to retrieve the aircraft.