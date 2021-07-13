Nana Patole: media misconstrued my statement

Mumbai

13 July 2021 23:39 IST

Maharashtra Congress chief says he was targeting the Central government over the issue of surveillance

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said the media had misconstrued his statement on the use of central agencies for surveillance.

“Having daily reports of developments from agencies is routine practice, with State and Central governments. I had said that. But the media presented it as if I specifically blamed the CM and the Deputy CM. We are together in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and working on a common minimum programme prepared by our leader Sonia Gandhi,” Mr. Patole said.

He said a video clip was circulated without context to divert attention. “As a Congress leader, it is my duty to energise my party workers. Even the Chief Minister too addressed his party. Why am I being targeted?” he asked.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge H.K. Patil said the party considered the matter closed as Mr. Patole had issued a clarification. “He has clarified that he was targeting the Central government over the issue of surveillance. It was misconstrued by the press as if it was an attack on the State government,” he said.

Earlier, the State Congress unit held a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming local body polls. Mr. Patil said the Central government was purposely delaying a request to provide empirical data on OBCs. “We demand that the data be presented to the court at the earliest,” he said.