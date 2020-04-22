Nair Hospital set up with 800 isolation beds

By the end of the week, civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central will have 800 isolation beds and a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients. The hospital, which is attached to a medical college, is the city’s first major tertiary care centre to be converted into a COVID-only facility.

It has already started taking patients from other hospitals who are suspected for SARS CoV-2 exposure. This will ensure that ‘non-COVID’ health systems don’t collapse and patients with other diseases don’t suffer.

To start with, the hospital has already taken in three cancer patients from the Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel and two other patients from the Prince Ali Khan Hospital in Mazgaon. An official who is closely involved in the transformation said all the efforts are now concentrated to stabilise Nair Hospital as a COVID facility.

“This will eventually help patients with other diseases to get treatment in the other hospitals,” the official said, adding that overall directions have been charted out for hospitals in the city to gauge the patient’s condition and symptoms and then send them to the COVID facility.

The resident doctors who lived within the premises of the hospital are now being moved to a hotel in Worli in batches as a precautionary measure. While Kasturba Hospital in Saat Rasta and Seven Hills Hospital in Marol have already been functioning as exclusive COVID facilities, Nair will be the third such hospital in the city.

The plan to covert the hospital into an exclusive facility was not welcomed by many doctors. There have been concerns over the learning of medical students as the hospital is attached to a medical college.

“It is a medical school where undergraduate, postgraduate and super speciality students are learning, taking hands-on training. It will definitely be an academic loss for students. But at the same time, we are facing a national emergency during which such issues have to be kept aside,” a doctor said.

According to him, medical students may be posted at peripheral hospitals at a later stage to get an overall experience.

“This is also a learning phase where they are on the frontlines to tackle the outbreak,” he said.