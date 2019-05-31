Mumbai

Nair dean is director of major civic hospitals

The civic body has appointed Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital, as the new director of major civic hospitals.

Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi said, “Yes, the appointment of Dr. Bharmal is confirmed.” The announcement comes at a time when there are demands to initiate action against him in the Dr. Payal Tadvi suicide case.

