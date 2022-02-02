Mumbai

Nagpur police extends ban on drones above RSS headquarters

Smirti Bhawan at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The ban on flying of drones above the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters and other vital installations in Nagpur city was extended till March 31 on Tuesday, an official said.

The order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje.

It said flying activities of 'Non-Conventional Aerial Objects', including drones, remote controlled or remotely piloted aircraft and aircraft systems, para-gliders, aero-models and parachute related activities will not be allowed within a 3-km radius from the perimeter of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Headquarter Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, Vayusena Nagar, and within a 2-kilometre radius of RSS headquarters in Mahal.

Drones can be flown with the written permission of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, and those violating the diktat will be booked under section 188 of IPC, the order added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2022 9:26:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/nagpur-police-extends-ban-on-drones-above-rss-headquarters/article38362923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY