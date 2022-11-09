Nagpur court ruling on stray dogs affects Good Samaritan citizens of Mumbai, Nashik

Housing societies are using the court order that prohibited feeding of stray dogs in public places, only pertaining to Nagpur, to keep people from doing the same in other cities as well, say concerned citizens

Posters held by animal lovers during a slient protest against the recent order issued by the Nagpur bench of the Mumbai High Court on feeding stray dogs, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Housing societies are using the court order that prohibited feeding of stray dogs in public places, only pertaining to Nagpur, to keep people from doing the same in other cities as well, say concerned citizens

After the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court prohibited feedings of stray dogs in public, residents in Mumbai and Nashik complain of not being allowed to feed stray dogs.

On October 21, the court said feeding of stray dogs shall not be done at any place except animal activists’ own residences. The order pertaining to only Nagpur read, “Such feeding and care shall be undertaken by anyone only after formally adopting and registering these dogs with Nagpur Municipal Corporation. A penalty shall be imposed for feeding stray dogs out of the houses of feeders.”

Aishwarya Singh, animal feeder and rescuer, shares her parents’ experience in Ambernath. “Dog feeders have been harassed by their society and are not being allowed to feed stray dogs. Despite the dogs being vaccinated and females being sterilised, we are going through a lot of mental torture. Everyone is sharing the order by the court which pertains to Nagpur,” she says.

Anu Singh from Devlali, Nashik has been feeding 40 dogs daily for the past 11 years and has sterilised 150 dogs in the area. Not anymore. “Suddenly people are stopping me from feeding the dogs and harassing me. Despite the order not being applicable to Nashik,” she points out.

There are several housing societies in Navi Mumbai that have put up notices stating, “Immediately remove all feeding places of stray animals within society premises, strictly prohibit people from feeding in any part of the society, ban all residents to feed stray animals; in case of any violation, management committee will take legal action.”

According to Chitrita Mukherjee, an advertising professional, “Some dog hating citizens from other cities in Maharashtra are using the Nagpur Bench ruling to bully feeders and stop them from feeding community dogs. This is leading to more animal conflict.”

The order added, “The authorities are free to capture strays and remove them from the spot of menace on the complaints of the citizens. They will also initiate an awareness programme by circulating the contact details of the dog control cell, which is empowered to take cognizance of citizens’ complaints of their nuisance and bites.”

The directions were passed in a plea seeking to control the alleged stray dog menace in Nagpur.