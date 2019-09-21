Mystery 'gas leak' odour in Mumbai leaves no trail

The mystery surrounding Thursday’s ‘gas leak’ in the city’s eastern and western suburbs continues. The fire brigade has positioned its Hazmat, or hazardous material vehicle, at Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) in Chembur and used its detectors to look for poisonous or toxic gases, but has not found anything yet.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called for a meeting on Saturday with RCF, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and other stakeholders. At 11 p.m. on Thursday, Mumbaikars in the eastern and western suburbs experienced a strong odour in their homes and surroundings. Most people checked their homes for a LPG leak and when the smell persisted, complained to police, the disaster management cell and the fire brigade. The cell called 14 of the 34 complainants back who confirmed at midnight that the smell was gone.

A senior officer from BMC’s disaster management cell said, “We have asked agencies like HPCL, BPCL, MGL to check all the vehicles that may have plied on this route that night.” Ammonia and hydrogen sulphide have a particular smell, but in this case, it did not seem to be either, he said. Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have checked if there have been any complaints to hospitals, but there are none. RCF, MGL are reviewing it with their technical teams.”

A senior fire brigade official said a Hazmat vehicle has detectors for all six major gases, including ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen sulphide, LPG, PNG and CNG. In case of inflammable gases, the official said, the vehicle’s system has the lower explosive limit and recommends the measure to be taken if the limit is breached. In case of toxic gases, the devices measure the level of concentration of gas in the air. “However, all our devices showed negative in the RCF area. It does not appear to be LPG, PNG.”

An RCF statement said there was no gas leakage in any of its plants. It said, “All RCF plants are running normally as per standard operating procedures.”

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok said local police teams found no trace of the gas or the source of the leakage on Thursday night. One National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit was also moved from Andheri to identify the gas and its source, he said. The NDRF team visited RCF and other areas in the city but could not find any further presence of the gas. It closed its operations at 3.30 a.m.

“After confirming that there were no further complaints about the presence of any sort of smell or gas, the operation was halted in the morning. No further calls were received in the night or in the morning,” he said.