‘My aim is to make Congress No. 1 party in Maharashtra’

Mumbai

15 February 2021 23:24 IST

Neither our allies nor us believe that the present alliance is a permanent political solution, says State Congress president

An aggressive OBC farmer leader from Vidarbha, Nana Patole took charge as president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee last week. He spoke with The Hindu on the challenges he faces as his party stands at number four in a State where it once enjoyed single-handed majority. Stressing that rebuilding party organisation and empowering party workers will be his priority, Mr. Patole said he was well aware that the present alliance may not be permanent. He also ruled out any Cabinet reshuffle in the State. The Congress leader also criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his “unconstitutional acts”.

Did you ask for the responsibility of the State unit or were you chosen by the central leadership?

When I met Rahul Gandhiji, I had decided that I would not ask anything. Instead I would only perform better on whatever position is given to me. I had never asked for the Assembly Speaker’s post, but when I was chosen, I showed the real power of this chair. Party leaders took feedback from State leaders and then I was told to resign. I did. The next day my name was announced [for State president]. I had never sought this post. This responsibility is bestowed upon me by the high command.

What is your priority? Is it smooth functioning of the tripartite government or expanding party?

My aim is to make Congress the number one party in the State. I will start holding meetings and touring the State. The first battle is the upcoming local body polls. Rebuilding party organisation, ghar-wapsi of many leaders is also on the cards. Even the NCP and the Shiv Sena are working to strengthen their organisation and expand. Neither our allies nor us believe the present alliance is a permanent political solution. This adjustment is made under certain conditions to keep the BJP out.

Is this the direction from the high command?

The high command has given me the responsibility of the State Congress. How I fulfil the expectations of my leaders is my outlook. The CM is always the face of any government, followed by the Deputy CM. In my one-year tenure as Assembly Speaker, I ensured that my impact is felt all across. After all, the Congress is the real challenger of the BJP. I will ensure that it remains so.

Is the Congress going to approach the courts against the Governor for not clearing the 12 names for the State Legislative Council?

The Governor’s adamant stand is creating constitutional problems. By not clearing names for the Council, as suggested by Cabinet, he is acting in an unconstitutional manner because objections can be raised on the functioning of legislative committees if all posts in both Houses are not filled. We want the Governor to fulfil his constitutional duty.

Many fear that your aggressive, outspoken stand will create problems for the party and government as local body polls approach. Will you be contesting as an MVA candidate or independently?

I was aggressive even when I was the Speaker. But was it for some wrong deeds? How can I keep calm when wrong things are said against my party or leaders? My focus is to empower my party workers. Whether to form an alliance or contest independently will be decided by the party workers. I don’t want my workers to get confused on this issue of alliance.

After your resignation, the NCP chief said that there will be discussions regarding the Speaker’s post. Will the Congress be able to retain that post?

If Sharad Pawarji has indeed said this, then there will be discussions between him, Soniaji and Uddhavji, and then the final decision will be taken.

Is Cabinet reshuffle on the cards? Do you want to be a minister?

As of now, no Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. Discussions might be held in some time. But I have not asked for any ministerial berth. Whatever order comes from the top, I am ready to follow.