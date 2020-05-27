MVA rubbishes rumours on govt. stability

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar held consecutive meetings with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, all three allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday dismissed speculation about the State government’s stability.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it is in no hurry to come to power, and the government will fall due to conflicts between the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed it was the ruling alliance that was spreading rumours to divert people’s attention from its failure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Strong, united’

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said a meeting between two leaders running the government should not cause any fear. “A cure for COVID-19 and a method to bring down the Maharashtra government, are both yet to be found by anyone. Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting for over one-and-a-half hours on Tuesday. The government is strong and will continue to function. Nobody needs to worry.”

State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said all three parties are united in fighting the pandemic. “We are in contact with each other. Some forces are deliberately spreading lies about the stability of the government. We are together and will continue to work like this for many more years,” he said.

Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, accused the BJP of spreading lies about imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra. “Our government is stable and strong. We are busy fighting the coronavirus,” he said.

‘Not playing politics’

Mr. Fadnavis, addressing a digital press conference on Tuesday, said, “We are not interested in playing politics. We are in no hurry to come back to power. This government will fall because of internal conflicts. The Centre is busy fighting COVID-19 as are we.” He alleged that the three ruling parties are exhibiting no coordination.

When asked about BJP leader Narayan Rane’s demand to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra, Mr. Fadnavis said that was the Rajya Sabha member’s personal opinion.