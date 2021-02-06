MVA leaders yet to take call on new Speaker

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are yet to decide on the candidate to fill the vacant Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s post, days after the former Speaker, Nana Patole, was appointed the new State Congress chief.
Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, had told reporters in Delhi that the resignation of Mr. Patole had opened up negotiations on filling the Speaker’s post. “Now that he has resigned, the post will be open and we will decide on it in our meetings,” he had said.
Mr. Patole too said the top leaders of three parties would soon arrive at a decision. The Congress now seems headed for a series of negotiations to reclaim the post. “We will be discussing the matter within the party organisation. We are aware of the NCP president’s remarks. We will discuss the matter with all and I am sure that a solution will be reached,” said a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and one of the officials in-charge of Maharashtra.
Contenders within the Congress include Tribal Affairs Minister K.C. Padvi, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and Congress MLA Sangram Thopate. “Many names are being discussed within the party. We do not want to comment on who will be the next Speaker,” said the AICC official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath