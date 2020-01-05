MVA govt. will offer more jobs to local youth: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai is soon likely to get a state-of-the-art international exhibition centre, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday after reviewing the State’s industrial policy at a meeting of the industries department. Mr. Thackeray said the policy will be revised soon and the amendments forwarded to the Centre.

Mr. Thackeray said the priority of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would be to give more jobs to local youth under its industrial policy.

He said, “Ensuring industrial growth while creating maximum jobs for the youth is the priority of our government. From here on, our government will ensure that all policies are drawn up keeping the labourer at the centre of it. Mr. Thackeray also instructed officials of the department to start work on setting up a global exhibition centre either in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

The review of the State’s industrial policy, drawn up under the previous regime, was attended by Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Cabinet Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

The policy was unveiled by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Thackeray just before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into effect. The aim of the policy, which was implemented on April 1, 2019, was to attract investments of over ₹10 lakh crore and create around 40 lakh jobs by 2023-24, the then minister for industries and mining, Subhash Desai, had said. He had also reiterated the government’s goal of turning Maharashtra into a trillion dollar (₹1 lakh crore) economy.