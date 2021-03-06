‘MVA govt. should work towards lifting stay on Maratha quota’

State must ensure backward class commission report is translated into English: BJP MP Sambhaji Raje

Sambhaji Raje, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Kolhapur, and supporters of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Saturday demanded the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to translate the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission’s report into English.

The commission had recommended providing 12% reservation in education and 13% in government jobs for members of the Maratha community. Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered an interim stay on the Maratha reservation law.

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Maratha quota law under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, from March 8 to 18.

Mr. Raje said, “I hope from March 8, the State government faces no confusion on the reservation matter. It has still not translated the annexures of the backward class commission’s report. I was told that the important points have been translated. But how can they decide which are the important points?” he asked.

Mr. Raje said the Maratha community had assigned two senior counsels to help the State government with its plea to lift the stay on the implementation of the law.

He also sought the release of the funds announced for the Sarathi Sanstha and the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation.

Ankush Kadam, a Maratha Kranti Morcha worker, said, “During the last hearing, the matter was postponed citing a technical reason. The translation of the report was not submitted to the court and hence the hearing did not happen. The SC needs the documents in English and it was the State government’s duty to translate the whole report. Even now, they haven’t translated the document, which shows their negligence. We hope the government does its work in the reservation issue wholeheartedly and helps us win.”