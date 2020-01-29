MVA govt. plans school curriculum overhaul

From teaching lesser known qualities and contributions of historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to redesigning the school curriculum to wipe out attempts at saffronisation, a series of meetings within the Education Department is being held to plan a complete overhaul of the curriculum in State board schools.

On January 24, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting with officials of the department. According to the initial plan, a committee of experts will be formed to list the changes that need to be made in the curriculum to make it more progressive, job-oriented and up to date, an official who attended the meeting said. This could be one of the first challenges of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in terms of policy change.

“History books teach more about the wars that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought than his administrative skills, and contributions in the fields of water conservation, agriculture, and revenue collection. We teach our children that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave India her Constitution, but nothing else,” said the official. The new syllabus will include Dr. Ambedkar’s work in the field of labour laws, irrigation, and contribution towards women’s equality.

‘Gradual process’

The official added, “A committee of experts will give suggestions of the changes that need to be made. It is not a project which will be over in an instant, but one that will happen gradually and steadily.”

The committee has also been tasked with framing the syllabus as per constitutional values. All alleged attempts by the previous government to saffronise the curriculum will be erased, the official said. “The government is also keen on incorporating better practices and experiences from different States, especially Delhi. If they have really done well in the field of education, then there is nothing wrong in learning from them,” the official said.

Ms. Gaikwad also made a presentation showcasing five schools, each from five divisions of the State — Pune, Konkan, Vidarbha, north Maharashtra and Marathwada — which are carrying out experiments in teaching techniques.

The official said, “The plan is to try and centralise different innovative teaching methods used at different places. The department is keen on spreading those techniques all over the State for the benefit of students.”