MVA govt. names rural prosperity scheme after Sharad Pawar

Mumbai

09 December 2020 23:59 IST

Move ahead of NCP chief’s 80th birthday

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday decided to name a rural prosperity scheme after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, who celebrates his 80th birthday on December 12.

The State Cabinet has approved the Sharad Pawar Gram Samridhi Yojana, which will be a combination of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Maharashtra State Employee Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme aims at transforming the rural economy by doubling farmers’ income by 2022. The scheme will prevent rural migration by providing individual and collective work such as constructing cattle stables, goat farming sheds, poultry sheds and NADEP composting units.

The Skill Development Department led by NCP Minister Nawab Malik will be holding an online employment mela with the aim of providing 80,000 jobs. Mr. Malik said youths can register themselves on the Mahaswayam website till December 12. “As of now over 40,000 jobs are available on the portal. We will ensure that the number is doubled,” he said.

The MVA will telecast the birthday celebrations on December 12 at more than 350 locations in 36 districts. “The main programme will be held in Mumbai. Due to restrictions, many leaders and workers won’t be able to attend it. So we will telecast it throughout the State,” NCP State president and State Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said.

The party will also launch its online membership campaign on Saturday, with Mr. Pawar being the first to register. Digital rallies will be organised at 400 to500 locations.

The party has organised a short film competition, Yoddha@80, and invited entries on the life of Mr. Pawar. The films will be uploaded on social media and the best will be selected. As part of the birthday celebrations, around one lakh medical kits will be distributed in tribal areas. “Maharashtra is facing shortage of blood in blood banks. The party will be organising blood donation camps from December 13 to 20,” Mr. Patil said.