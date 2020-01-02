MVA government likely to hike taxes to ease financial burden

A meeting of all revenue generating arms of the Maharashtra government has been called next week to explore ways to increase tax collection in the State.

The tax levied through stamp duty, excise duty and vehicle registration is likely to be hiked, and the State might also explore monetisation of land as a revenue source, officials said after an emergency meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed ways to increase the State’s revenue following the announcement of a ₹25,000 crore farm loan waiver. The Centre’s non-payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation has also added to the worries of the government. “The meeting was about how to increase the GST revenue,” said Finance Minister Jayant Patil after the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Patil said the GST collection for 2019 had fallen short of the estimated target of ₹1,42,000 crore by 10%. He said, “Since the implementation of the GST regime, the State’s revenue has dipped. The Centre has not compensated us for it. We are making efforts to secure the compensation from the Centre and are looking at ways to increase revenue at the same time.”

The Shiv Sena has already warned of a looming ‘conflict’ with the Centre if compensation for revenue losses borne by States is not paid on time. Mr. Patil had recently warned of an imminent tax hike to shore up adjusted revenue on account of implementation of the GST regime in the State. Last month at a pre-budget consultation meet in New Delhi ahead of the Union Budget, Mr. Patil had said the State government would be compelled to even increase general taxes if the Centre fails to the provide the GST compensation at the earliest.

On Wednesday, Mr. Patil also said there were technical issues with regard to the merger of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank. He said, “The PMC Bank’s operations are spread over three States. So there are difficulties in merging it with the MSC Bank. We are looking at the option of merging the PMC Bank with another bank that fits the legal requirement.”