MVA extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’

The Shiv Sena on Sunday said that it would support the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers on December 8 demanding rollback of three farm laws passed by the Central government. The announcement came after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the border of Delhi.

In a statement issued on late night, Sena MP Sanjay Raut declared his party’s backing for the bandh. “Farmers have been fighting against the Central government for the last 11 days. But the government has failed to find a solution. The Sena hopes this bandh achieves success and farmers’ demands get accepted,” he said.

Mr. Raut also said that if farmers were calling for a one-day bandh then people should participate in it and support their demands.

SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra met Mr. Thackeray at the latter’s official residence Varsha along with a delegation. Later, Mr. Thackeray said, “Farmers are the backbone of the country. Discussing and solving problems faced by them should be our top priority.”

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — the two other partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government — have already extended their support to the bandh.

Balasaheb Thorat, Revenue Minister and State president of the Congress, on Sunday said that the Maharashtra Congress would be actively participating in the bandh. “This is a do or die battle and farmers have announced that they will not back down until all three laws are withdrawn. We support the farmers’ demands and we will be actively participating in the bandh on Tuesday,” he said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said that not recognising the protests of farmers was harmful for the country. “The government must take a wise stand and solve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

The party also announced its support to the bandh. “The laws were brought in without discussions and they have introduced conditions on farmers. As discussions with farmers’ organisations have failed to reach a consensus, they have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8. We extend complete support to it and appeal to our workers to participate in it while following all the rules announced by the government in view of the COVID-19 situation,” NCP’s State president Jayant Patil said.

Dabbawalas back agitation

Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas too have extended support to the farmers’ agitation. “The lockdown has destroyed the labour class in the country. Even we suffered a lot. We sincerely hope that the farmers should not face such a situation and therefore we support their demands and the ongoing agitation,” Subhash Talekar, president, Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said.