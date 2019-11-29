MVA could move focus from asset creation to farmer distress

With a change of political guard in Maharashtra, large farm loan waiver might be on the cards and development around infra projects need to be watched closely, according to global financial major Macquarie, which also believes that while real estate in Mumbai might get some incentives and Metro, along with the airport project will continue, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project could face high risk.

“The focus is likely to move from asset creation to farmer distress. Infra companies might remain under pressure in the near term before clarity emerges on the policy priorities for the government,” stated a report from Macquarie while adding that State-owned banks “have a problem of moral hazard being created.”

Large farm loan waiver is very likely which adds to the moral hazard of the financial system and gets political parties into competitive populism, it said.

Incidentally, in the common minimum program (CMP) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that was released on Thursday, the coalition government has stated that “immediate loan waiver will be granted to farmers” while adding that crop insurance scheme will be revised to “ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops”.

Meanwhile, as per Macquarie’s analysis, the State government can waive off farm loans worth up to ₹50,000 crore spread over a couple of years without breaching the fiscal deficit limit of 3% set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. The fiscal deficit for the financial year 2018-19 was pegged at 2.1%.

In terms of development and infrastructure projects, the financial services entity believes that “there would be concerns over delay in large infra projects with the high-speed rail at high risk of getting stalled for the time being”.

“Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail along with Mumbai Nagpur Expressway projects could be at immediate risk of getting stalled,” stated the report.

In the context of the ongoing Metro and airport project, Macquarie says that the “pace of execution could be impacted in the short term due to longer timelines on approvals”.

However, it adds that the Mumbai real estate might get a push and possible measures could “involve incentives to real estate developers to allow early liquidation of inventory or improve economics of existing projects”.

As per the CMP, eligible slum dwellers will get tenements of 500 sq. ft. instead of the current provision of 300 sq. ft. under the Slum Rehabilitation Programme.