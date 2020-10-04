MVA allies target BJP over Sushant, Hathras cases

Congress to hold Statewide protest today

The tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has trained its guns at the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after the medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The three parties in the alliance demanded the BJP to tender an apology to the Mumbai Police for casting aspersions on its investigation into the actor’s death case. Leading the attack, State Ministers from the Nationalist Congress Party ran the hashtag #MahaPoliceMyPride on Twitter on Sunday, highlighting that the AIIMS board had submitted its conclusive report to the CBI that there are no injuries on the actor’s body indicating a struggle or scuffle.

The NCP ministers asked the BJP to apologise to the Mumbai Police for raising suspicions over its capability to find the truth in the case and accusing it of having ulterior motives. “There were unsuccessful efforts to malign the image of Maharashtra police by vested political interests. I’m confident that neither the wise people of Maharashtra will let them succeed in their intentions nor forgive them for their deeds,” tweeted NCP MLA Rohit Pawar.

The Congress criticised the BJP over its MLA Ram Kadam’s letter alleging that the Mumbai Police had concealed the drug angle in the probe. “This letter is BJP’s attempt to save its face. The drug investigation has nothing to do with Rajput’s death. On the contrary, there are connections with the BJP which have emerged in the drug case and those need to be probed,” said State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. The party has already demanded a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged plan to defame the Mumbai Police using the actor’s death case.

The MVA allies also targeted the BJP over the Hathras gang rape case. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the party will hold a State-wide satyagraha on Monday to demand justice from the ‘egoistic and insensitive BJP government in Uttar Pradesh’. He said, “The arrogant and dictatorial Yogi Adityanath has dismantled democracy in U.P. He has no moral right to continue as CM.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Speaker of the Council, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the absence of women police personnel during Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Hathras.