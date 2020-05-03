MVA allies, BJP trade barbs over IFSC going to Gujarat

The Union government’s decision to set up the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar instead of Mumbai led to a verbal spat between between leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Saturday.

While the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleged that the BJP-led Central government is putting Maharashtra’s interests in jeopardy by favouring Prime Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat. However, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Centre’s decision. He said when the IFSC was first mooted in 2007, Mr. Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister, took efforts to bring it to his State, while the Congress-led government in Maharashtra did not take any initiative.

Mr. Fadnavis said the Congress-led governments in the State and Centre did not act swiftly when Mumbai was proposed as IFSC headquarters and it did not submit an official proposal till 2014. Mr. Fadnavis said the State presented its proposal in 2015 after the Centre made changes to its special economic zone policy. He said, “The site for the IFSC in Bandra Kurla Complex was chosen for a bullet train station. The design was done to set up the IFSC. The then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said the possibility of setting up two IFSCs will be considered. Mumbai can have an IFSC even today.”

‘BJP deceived State’

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said when the IFSC was proposed, the then BJP-government worked in the interest of Mr. Modi and deceived their own State.

Mumbai South MP and Sena leader Arvind Sawant said he had raised the issue of attempts to dismantle Mumbai as a financial hub in the Lok Sabha in 2015, but his plea was ignored. “The Central government’s decision to locate the IFSC to Gujarat is disappointing and is being done to reduce Mumbai’s stature. The Centre should reconsider its decision,” tweeted state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

School Education Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad tweeted: “Mumbai is again robbed of its opportunity to become an IFSC destination due to special biased love of our Prime minister for Gujarat. PM is for the country or just for one state?”

Rajya Sabha MP and Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “In 2006, when the then Prime Minister proposed the IFSC, the idea was to let Mumbai take advantage of its unique geographical position. Time-zone wise, the city is between two major IFSCs: Singapore and London. That the Centre wanted Gandhinagar to become the IFSC headquarters became clear when they got, or rather forced, the Fadnavis government to give up land set aside for the IFSC in Bandra Kurla Complex for the bullet train station.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said while Centre is acting against the State’s interests, the State government too has failed to act promptly. Party general secretary Kirtikumar Shinde said, “While the BJP, the Congress and the NCP have no love for Mumbai, the Sena wants to only enjoy power. Why can’t the Chief Minister condemn the Centre’s decision?”

(With PTI inputs)