MVA allies agree to CMP, nothing else: Nawab Malik

The common minimum programme worked out by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, when they came togeher to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is the only document signed by all three parties. It is not right to say just one party did so, NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Tuesday.

His statement comes against the controversy generated by Public Works Department Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan who said on Monday that his party president Sonia Gandhi had sought written undertaking from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the government would work within the ambit of Constitution.

“All three parties had held meetings in Delhi and Mumbai before forming the government and worked out the CMP, signed by leaders of all three parties,” said Mr. Malik.

Following the controversy, Mr. Chavan on Tuesday tried to calm things down saying he did not oppose anyone. “I was talking about the CMP. It is a written document. I spoke only on CMP and nothing else. The news reports are conflicting with my original statement,” said Mr. Chavan.

The former chief minister said that there was no problem in the working of the government. “We are all together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in Pune that nothing can happen to the government until it is being run by the strong determination of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Thackeray. “However it is always better to avoid controversial statements,” he said.