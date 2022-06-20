Muslims in Mumbai’s S ward forced to pile up bodies due to lack of space for cemetry

June 20, 2022 12:37 IST

Almost a decade has passed since residents of the ‘S’ ward of Mumbai, with a population of around nine lakhs, approached the Bombay High Court seeking place for a burial land. Since then Muslims here have been forced to bury bodies of their loved ones on top of one another due to lack of space.

On November 6, 2019, the High Court had directed Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to make arrangement for providing burial grounds to members of the Muslim community residing in ‘S’ Ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bench had replied, "There is presently no such facility. BMC had said that there are two cemeteries for this community in ‘N’ Ward, out of which, one is private. However, the population of ‘N’ Ward is around seven lakhs and they have their own requirements and are eight kilometers away from ‘S’ Ward. The nearest cemetery is a private one and have expressed their inability to accommodate members of ‘S’ Ward. The cemetery, which is in ‘S’ Ward is in Bhandup and about 10 kilometers away from Village Kanjur. This private cemetery has also expressed inability to accommodate the members of this community in ‘S’ Ward."

At Kanjur village, there is an area measuring 1531 acres of which a plot bearing CTS no 657 is reserved for a Muslim cemetery but this lies in the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) area. Therefore, no development on the said plot is permissible. There is another plot situated in the same area, which lies in a non-CRZ area, which has been earmarked for a garden/plot/open space.

In 2019, BMC had proposed that the reservation of cemetery be interchanged with the reservation of garden as both these plots are situated in the same area and both are owned by the State government. For interchanging of the reservations of the said plots, a no objection certificate is required.

After being rapped several times by the High Court for the delay in hearing, the State finally agreed to this arrangement.

PIL pending for seven years

However, there is a private petition filed in 1996 regarding that area, which has received a status quo order from court. The private party refused to allow the application of interchangeability by the State as they intend to use some part of the plot for a commercial project and the project will suffer if the cemetery is allowed there.

On April 4, 2022, the court had expressed concern in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sayed Zulfikar Ahmed through advocate Chetan Mali and said, “The PIL has been pending for the last seven years.”

Although orders have been passed from time to time directing the concerned respondent authorities to explore and identify a suitable plot of land, nothing fruitful has been achieved.

“The State Government is granted time till July 7, 2022, to file a further affidavit to indicate whether any other plot of land could be identified and reserved for a burial ground”Dipankar DattaChief Justice, Bombay High Court

This month, a division bench headed by the Chief Justice of the High Court Dipankar Datta has allotted more time to the Maharashtra government and said, "The State Government is granted time till July 7, 2022, to file a further affidavit to indicate whether any other plot of land could be identified and reserved for a burial ground."

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahmed says, "We are suffering, there is no place to bury our own, usually it takes about 16 to 18 months for the body to decompose, but because of lack of burial space in the city, we have to reuse the same space within three to four months. We had a very tough time during COVID. This is causing a lot of anxiety and pain to our people and the State government needs to urgently look into this."