Muslims condemn Chinese atrocities on Uighurs

Members of Raza Academy and All India Sunni Jamiyat-ul-Ulama on Monday held a demonstration at Madanpura to protest the ongoing atrocities against Uighur Muslims in China.

The protest was part of Juloos-e-Gausia, an annual procession held by Sunni Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Abul Kadir Jilani, a saint recognised in the Sunni faith. The saint was conferred the title of Gaus, which means supplication, indicating he was the very embodiment of supplication.

Muhammad Saeed Noori, founder and president of Raza Academy, said it is impossible to ignore the atrocities that the Muslims in China are being subjected to. “The Chinese government is forcing our brothers to consume alcohol and pork; it has locked the mosques and separated families. Our brothers are being denied the right to practise their religion. You cannot stop a Muslim from offering namaaz (prayers) and observing roza (fast observed during the month of Ramzan). These are fundamental rights recognised by India and all other countries; China cannot exclude itself from upholding this,” Mr. Noori said.

The protesters pointed out the irony of having to highlight such inhuman actions on a day when the Sunni sect comes together to celebrate a man who dedicated his life teaching humanity to love one another.

They demanded that the United Nations take cognisance of the atrocities and hold the Chinese government accountable for it. “Even though we are limited by our geographical boundaries, we are inspired by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to exercise our right to protest. We know the weight our voices carry,” Ghauz Asgar Mirza, a member of Raza academy, said.

Mohammad Abbas Raziq, another member of the academy, said, “All I know is if anywhere in the world there is a person or child being oppressed or exploited, no matter what class or religion he may belong, every single person should raise their voice for him. We cannot limit ourselves to our communities and reduce our voice to a whisper. We need to tackle oppression as a collective voice of humanity.”

Referring to the ongoing crisis at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mr. Mirza said, “When we have educational institutions where children are being beaten up for asking for education, there will come a time when the future generation will lack the vocabulary to raise their voice. This is why an event like this is important. There are people of ages and communities who came today, and that definitely will amount to something.”