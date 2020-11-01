Musicians raise their voice against sexual violence

We Stand With Her, an album to raise awareness of women’s safety in the country, to be released tomorrow

Over 15 musicians from across the country with a background in diverse genres have come together to bring out a new album, We Stand With Her, to raise awareness of women’s safety and show support to women facing sexual violence.

The album, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, is a collection of fresh dissent-soaked compositions in various languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi and Marathi, the organisers said. “The objective of the album is to create awareness and take a stand on the ever-increasing crimes against women in India, especially rape and violence. We hope that this will sensitise men especially and help bring about change,” the collective said in a statement.

The album will be accompanied by a music video for the first single of the album in Hindi: ‘Jawab Chahiye’. The project is a creative collaboration by BeBetter Collabs, Little Sounds and Bluesanova.

“The cases of violence against women have been relentless and what has been realised is that this is across age groups and regions. It shows that the country is apathetic towards this [issue] and there needs to be a greater push for security of women in our country,” the statement said.

‘Taking a stand’

“This is something that cannot continue and there is no option but to take a stand. This is not who we are” the collective said.

According to the latest government data, an average of 87 rape cases were recorded in the country daily in 2019. Overall, there were 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the year, a rise of over 7% from 2018.

Deeti Mehta, founder, BeBetter Collabs, said, “It could have been me. I am tired of being desensitised to sexual violence. I believe in changing the world one step at a time by nudging people to make better and informed choices through a social lens by creating honest and organic campaigns and shareable stories. This is the beginning of my mission to eradicate evil from society.”

The album features lyricists Khushi Agarwal (Hindi), Karishma (English), Cizzy and Logarhythm (Bengali). The musicians include Aanchal Shrivastava (Mumbai/Gwalior), Tetseo Sisters (Kohima), Ananyaa Gaur (Mumbai/Delhi), Barkha Swaroop Saxena (Mumbai), Prashin Jagger (Ulwe), Cizzy (Kolkata), Mansi Multani (Mumbai/Delhi), Nibu Baby (Tamil Nadu), Logarhythm (Mumbai); and Karishma aka K o k u m (Mumbai). The creative photography is by Romel Dias, team photography by Prashin Jagger, styling by Deeti Mehta and make-up by Smita Chadda.

The album will be available on all major music platforms and video platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn and Apple Music.