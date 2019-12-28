Music, poetry turn up heat at Mood Indigo

Scores of students from across the country converged at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to attend Mood Indigo, the four-day annual festival of the institute, which kicked off on Thursday.

Day one saw Brea Robertson, an independent singer from Australia perform, while Friday had dance and theatre workshops, poetry competitions, more music performances and panel discussions. “It has been a new experience. I never thought I would play music in India. It is pretty amazing that such a large event has been put together by students alone,” Ms. Robertson said.

The campus resonated with genres of music ranging from hip-hop to jazz as well as the low roar of students rushing to the venues. The corridors were filled with students from all over the country who watched on as competing students practised their routines.

An artistic deconstruction of the film Dangal by its director, Nitesh Tiwari, and one of the lead actors, Fatima Sana Shaikh, that was moderated by author Kanika Dhillon drew a massive crowd. Through the course of the discussion, Mr. Tiwari provided insights into his creative process while providing enthusiastic students advice on the nuances of filmmaking. “While life does not write itself out as a screenplay for us directors to use, it is crucial that artists draw honest emotions from the realities of life,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Another popular panel discussion was one that focused on artists behind Bollywood chartbusters and non-film music. The panellists included singer-songwriters Akasa, Tony Kakkar and Leslie Lewis.

The discussion not only explored the three artists’ individual journeys to fame but also delved into the intricacies of the music industry in the contemporary cultural milieu. “I have lived through the evolution of music in India. Today the quality of music is determined in terms of its virality and social media presence. Although this is the norm now, it will not remain so forever,” Mr. Lewis said. Ms. Akasa said the key to success in any artistic profession is to have and be proud of one’s unique artistic style while remaining passionate.

On the turnout that the second day witnessed, Anju Dubey, a first-time attendee from Delhi University said it was because of the music and filmstars who had been invited. “The energy is liberating but at the same time, I worry that the fest has reduced numbers for the protest that is going on at Azad Maidan,” Ms. Dubey said. The sociology student added that while there was a definite fear that millennial escapist tendencies may reduce the fest to a way to ignore pertinent socio-political realities, the street plays and slam poetry that were put up by students unapologetically reminded them of it.

Appreciating the students’ efforts, Ganesh Bhorkade, Joint Registrar of the institute said, “It is necessary for students to learn management skills apart from their education and organising a college fest helps them to gain these experiences, which come in handy later in life.”

Vishnu Dutt Sharma, professor of Mathematics, said, “While studies are important, such activities should not be compromised on. The festival provides them with opportunities to express themselves across forums,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mood Indigo has various events such as Humourfest, Theatrefest, International Music Festival and Litfest.

On December 26, Eloquence, the literary event, saw the presence of author Devdutt Pattanaik, who expressed his take on management and mythology.

“In order to understand management, you need to understand other people’s truths. And for understanding others’ truth, you need to understand mythology. It is a story based technique to figure out how people think because different people think differently,” he said.

Other celebrities who attended the festival included actress Yami Gautam, singer Rekha Bhardwaj and film critic Rajeev Masand.

The festival saw participation in huge numbers by students from colleges across the city and as well as the country. There were mixed reactions from the students. While some found it to be an intense experience, others expressed slight disappointment. Veer Shetty, a final year student of English Literature from O.P. Jindal Global University, Haryana, who is also visiting Mood Indigo for the first time said, “It is all fresh. But just walking around here, you experience a strange mix of entertainment.”