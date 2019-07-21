Musicians use sound technology to perfect their renditions, while listeners do so for a better listening experience. But when one fails to draw the line, technology tends to affect the aesthetics of music.

This has always bothered Purbayan Chatterjee, a sitar exponent of the Senia Maihar gharana, who will perform in ‘Udayswar’ at Prithvi Theatre on Sunday. ‘Udayswar’ is a unique acoustic experience of Indian classical music, in which no microphones and sound systems are used.

Mr. Chatterjee says the common language of melody, rhythm and harmony is what binds all musicians together. “These three things are so universal that beyond a point, all our emotions fall into a melting pot churned by these three components and mostly come out as a homogeneous response. Music is made in the moment. When people from diverse musical genres play together, they respond to the call of the moment. No two people ever experience exactly the same emotion. That’s what makes us individuals,” he says.

Mr. Chatterjee started learning vocal music at the age of three from his father, Parthapratim Chatterjee. He was five when his father introduced him to the sitar. “When I was five, I accompanied my parents on a concert tour of Europe. It was there that my father introduced me to the sitar. I was a naughty child and the sitar was supposed to quieten me,” he recalls.

A presidential awardee for being the best instrumentalist in the country at the age of 15, Mr. Chatterjee has several albums to his credit with top record labels. His album Leher and Stringstruck are highly awarded.