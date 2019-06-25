Murder cracked within two hours

The Vasind unit of Thane Rural Police Crime Branch solved the murder of a 40-year-old man within two hours of the crime being reported to them last week.

According to officers, Baliram Jadhav (40), a mason by profession, was found dead behind a rice-mill in the Ambadi village in Ganeshpuri on the morning of June 21. Based on the injuries to the head of the deceased, the police filed an FIR of murder against unknown persons and the Crime Branch also initiated parallel investigations into the matter.

“After examining the scene of the crime, we made inquiries with the locals regarding people who were seen in the area the previous day. We also scanned Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of the surrounding area,” an officer with the Ganeshpuri police station said.

The officer added that during the course of inquiries, the investigating team spoke to a young girl who saw a man going towards the scene of the crime.

“We showed the girl the CCTV footage and she identified the suspect. We then scoured the entire area and showed stills of the footage to nearly 100 people till some of them identified him as Anil Waghe, a local resident,” inspector Vyankat Andhale, Thane Rural Crime Branch, said.

Mr. Waghe was then picked up for inquiries and allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

“Mr. Waghe said that he found Jadhav sitting at the spot under the influence of alcohol and tried to rob him, which led to a scuffle. In the heat of the altercation, he hit Jadhav on the head with a stone, killing him, and fled the scene,” an officer who was part of the investigation said.

He was placed under arrest after his confession and handed over to the Ganeshpuri police for further inquiries.