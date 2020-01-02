Murder accused held after 12 years

The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested a murder accused who was absconding for 12 years after fleeing from the Mazgaon court premises.

Yusuf Musa Sayyed (36) was arrested in 2006 with three others in a murder case. While being taken to the Sewri court, he allegedly assaulted the police personnel escorting him.

A separate case was registered against him with the Kalachowki police, and in 2008, while being taken to the Mazgaon court in the assault case trial, he managed to give the police the slip. Officers said he jumped from the third floor of the court building while being taken to the bathroom and fled.

In 2019, another case of attempted murder was registered against Mr. Sayyed.

On Tuesday, the police received a tip-off that he had changed his name to Sameer Tauf and was staying in Mumbra. A police team arrested him from his Mumbra residence.

“Mr. Sayyed was produced in court on Wednesday, and has been remanded in police custody till Saturday,” senior police inspector Sudarshan Paithankar, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

Police inspector Pratap Bhosale said Mr. Sayyed had already been convicted in a robbery case and sentenced to five years of imprisonment when he was taken out of jail to appear for the trial in the murder case in 2008. The police had at the time also arrested Rajesh Chaudhary, Abu Bakar Ansari, and Sunil Bangali in the case. Mr. Chaudhary is said to be the leader of the gang.