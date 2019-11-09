Murder accused arrested after 6 months on the run

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a history-sheeter who was allegedly wanted for the murder of a Govandi resident for the last six months.

According to police sources, on May 20, Hanif Sayyed, a resident of an illegal slum in Govandi, was allegedly beaten and stabbed by seven men working for a local criminal for not paying extortion money. Sayyed died at Sion Hospital, and the Shivaji Nagar police arrested four people in the case. Three others were on the run. A chargesheet was filed against all the accused, charging them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

On Thursday, Crime Branch Unit VI received a tip-off that one of the three accused who were on the run, Tausif Momin (27), would be coming to Oval Maidan in Churchgate to meet a friend. A trap was laid and Mr. Momin was picked up on Thursday evening.

“Inquiries have revealed that Mr. Momin also has cases of electricity theft registered against him with the Shivaji Nagar police. We have handed him over to them,” a Unit VI officer said.

The officer said efforts are under way to trace the other two accused.