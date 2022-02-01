Municipal corporation polls likely to be postponed in Maharashtra

Mumbai and Pune will get govt.-appointed administrators

Continued delay in reorganisation of wards due to COVID-19 pandemic is likely to result in the postponement of elections to municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including those in Mumbai, Pune and Thane, to April-May this year.

The corporations where the tenure of the elected bodies ends by mid-March are likely to get government-appointed administrators.

The municipal corporations and zilla parishad elections will be a test of the sitting tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The ongoing row after Supreme Court scrapped the political reservation for OBCs has also put the State government on the back foot. The government, however, was given a breather by the court after it directed State to provide data on OBCs to State Backward Class Commission and asked the commission to submit an interim report. All parties in the State are unanimous in their demand to not hold elections until OBC reservation is restored.

The delay in restructuring of wards after an increase in the total number of wards in many corporations is being seen as a boon to the State government. The five-year term of municipal corporations in Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, and Kolhapur ended in 2020 and they are since being governed by an administrator.

The five-year term of Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola and Nagpur municipal corporations end in mid-March. As per the law, corporators will not get any extension. Subsequently, an administrator — to be appointed by the State government on the recommendation of the State Election Commission (SEC) — will look after the functioning of the respective local body. The tenure of Ulhasnagar and Chandrapur corporations will end in April 2022.

According to SEC sources, the work of restructuring of wards was delayed due to the pandemic and elections can now be held only in April or May. “There will be an administrator for a short period of time,” an official said.