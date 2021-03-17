Mumbai’s new police chief saved lives in 26/11 terror attacks

Hemant Nagrale spotted bag containing RDX near Taj hotel, rescued hostages and shifted injured to hospitals

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was on Wednesday appointed the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai, saved lives during the 26/11 terror attacks by recovering a bag containing RDX near the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai and shifting it to a safer place.

Mr. Nagrale, who was holding additional charge as State Director General of Police, got the Mumbai Police chief’s post after the Maharashtra government transferred Param Bir Singh and posted him to the State Home Guard over his handling of the security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house.

Mr. Singh, one of the last serving ‘encounter specialists’ in the Mumbai Police, was transferred within a year of his appointment. However, as the city police chief, he oversaw important cases such as fake followers of celebrities on social media, the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the architect Anvay Naik suicide case and the TRP manipulation scam involving news channels.

The 1988-batch IPS officer had played a role in bringing the rapidly worsening underworld under control in the late 1990s. As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Singh headed one of the two special squads of encounter specialists tasked with taking strong action against gangsters. Since then he had served many prominent positions like the Thane city police chief and Director General of the State’s Anti Corruption Bureau. In 2017, when he was Thane Police Commissioner, the local crime branch arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar for allegedly threatening a builder.

Mr. Singh’s fondness for encounter specialists was evident when he sought controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma to be posted under him in Thane. As Mumbai Police Commissioner, he posted Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the Antilia bomb scare case, to the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Native of Chandrapur

Mr. Singh’s successor hails from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. A 1987-batch officer, Mr. Nagrale studied in a zilla parishad school till Class VI before moving to Nagpur to study at Patwardhan High School. After pursuing his degree in mechanical engineering, he completed his Master’s in finance management at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai. Mr. Nagrale’s first posting was as Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Maiost-affected Chandrapur district from 1989 to 1992.

Mr. Nagrale was transferred to Solapur as Deputy Commissioner of Police (1992-94) and was instrumental in creating the post of the new Commissioner of Solapur. He was also credited with controlling the post-Babri Masjid communal riots in Solapur in 1992. His tenure as Superintendent of Police at Ratnagiri (1994-1996) saw him handle the controversial land acquisition problem related to the Enron/Dabhol Power Corporation.

Stint with CBI

Mr. Nagrale went on a deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation between 1998 and 2002, and supervised and completed investigations into the ₹130-crore Bank of India case in the Ketan Parekh Scam, ₹1,800-crore Madhavpura Co-operative Bank scam and the ₹400-crore Harshad Mehta scam in 2001. He also worked on the Telgi stamp paper scam investigation during his stint as the staff officer of S.S. Puri, who was appointed the Director General Police, Special Investigation Team, on the directions of the Bombay High Court to probe the scam. Mr. Nagrale was commended for his detailed research and scrutiny in the case.

He is also credited with spotting and inspecting a bag with RDX bag near the Taj Mahal Palace hotel during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 and moving it to a safer place by summoning the Bomb Disposal Squad. He also entered the hotel with four policemen and helped remove bodies and shift the injured to hospitals. He coordinated with senior officers and rescued hundreds of people trapped inside the shopping plaza of the hotel.

During his tenure as Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), Mumbai, he drafted the residential quarters’ allotment policy, ensuring transparency in the allotment process, a move that was appreciated by the constabulary.

For a brief period in 2014, Mr. Nagrale held additional charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner. He smoothly managed the rasta roko movement and won praise from the then State Home Minister. From May 2016 to July 2018, he was posted as the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner and controlled the Maratha reservation agitations, which was a focal point in the city.

President’s medal recipient

A recipient of the President’s Police Medal, Mr. Nagrale during his term as superintendent of police, CID (Crime), probed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission paper leak case and the Anjanabai Gavit multiple kidnapping and murder cases, in which the Supreme Court handed the accused the death penalty. He was elevated to the rank of Director General in 2018.