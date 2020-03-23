Mumbai’s local trains to remain shut till March 31

Mumbai’s local trains, for the first time in their history, will be shut down for nine days. The decision to close the entire suburban network of the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) was taken as part of a larger decision of the Ministry of Railways to shut all passenger trains across the country until March 31 in a bid to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision came barely 12 hours after the State announced to restrict access to local trains, the lifeline of the city, by deploying teams at every station to check and permit access only to people who were part of essential services such as the police, or had an emergency. On Sunday, with ‘Janata Curfew’ in place, trains ran empty, and were operating at approximately 60% capacity. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also ran only 1,253 buses of a fleet of over 4,000.

According to a notification released by the Railway Board, all suburban trains across the country and the services of Kolkata Metro shall be cancelled from midnight of March 22 to midnight of March 31. All long-distance trains on both the CR and the WR will also be shut. Mumbai Metro has also decided to stop its operations during this period.

Mumbai’s local trains on an average ferry over 80 lakh people daily, of which thousands work in providing essential services. After the Railway Board’s announcement, the State government has put in place a joint ‘hub and spoke’ action plan with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and BEST. The two services will jointly provide transport to people providing essential services like banks, police, and hospital staff, who live in distant suburbs.

MSRTC will arrange for buses at five-minute intervals from key stations in the outer suburbs to three key changeover points — Borivali station (East), Khopat in Thane, and Vashi station, on the Western Line, Central Line, and Harbour Line, respectively. BEST will operate buses from these changeover points to various locations in the city. The entire operations will only be available for persons engaged in providing essential services.

MSRTC has suspended all of its services across the State but will be running buses in the above arrangement from Panvel, Palghar, Virar, Nalasopara and Vasai on the Western Line, Asangaon, Badlapur, Ambernath, Kalyan and Dombivali on the Central Line, and Panvel on the Harbour Line to the respective changeover points. BEST will be running buses on 16 long-distance corridor routes across the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has listed all police and BMC officials, staff associated with hospitals and pharmacy stores as well as staff of telephone and internet providers and electricity distribution companies — BEST, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited — as essential services. AEML said it will continue to attend emergency and regular request on supply of electricity restoration and safety complaints maximum through their digital and online customer services at large.

The State government has also cancelled all long-distance State transport buses and barred private operators from plying any inter or intra-State buses until March 31.