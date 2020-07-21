Mumbai’s Guardian Minister has COVID-19

Mumbai

21 July 2020 01:24 IST

Congress leader and Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister to be infected.

Mr. Shaikh, who is the Minister of Fisheries, Textile and Ports, tweeted, “This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID-19. I’m currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested.”

He said that even though he is isolating himself, he will continue to work from home and serve the people of Maharashtra. There have been instances of ministers and some IAS officers being infected with coronavirus despite maintaining physical distancing, and holding cabinet meetings following all guidelines.

Prior to Mr. Shaikh, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan and Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde had tested positive. All of them have recovered and resumed duties.