Mumbai’s Guardian Minister has COVID-19

Congress leader and Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister to be infected.
Mr. Shaikh, who is the Minister of Fisheries, Textile and Ports, tweeted, “This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID-19. I’m currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested.”
He said that even though he is isolating himself, he will continue to work from home and serve the people of Maharashtra. There have been instances of ministers and some IAS officers being infected with coronavirus despite maintaining physical distancing, and holding cabinet meetings following all guidelines.
Prior to Mr. Shaikh, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan and Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde had tested positive. All of them have recovered and resumed duties.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath