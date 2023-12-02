Mumbai’s former mayor Datta Dalvi released on bail

December 02, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - Mumbai

Two days after he was arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a local court on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former city mayor Datta Dalvi. His bail plea was allowed by Metropolitan Magistrate at Mulund Court M.R. Washimkar.

Mr. Dalvi made objectionable remarks against their party rival Mr. Shinde during a meeting organised on Sunday in suburban Bhandup. Based on his comments, a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including, 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 (b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), was registered against him. He was arrested on Wednesday.