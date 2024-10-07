Mumbai’s first underground Metro Line 3 from BKC to Aarey opens for public; know fare, timings, speed, route

Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor, the aqua line's phase-1, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey became operational for the public on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning.

A large number of people came to experience the ride on the first day of the BKC to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

The Metro operation on the stretch commenced for the public at 11 a.m., amid cheers from passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 5, 2024) inaugurated the 12.69 km long phase-1 of the BKC to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

He travelled from BKC to Santacruz and back, during which he interacted with students, beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme and labourers involved in constructing the underground line.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the 33.5-km-long Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey JVLR project, has already notified that the regular operation of the Metro on the aqua line will commence from Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Fare, timings of the new route

As per the notification, services will be operated from 6.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. between Monday and Saturday, and from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.

The minimum fare for a ride on the Metro line is ₹10 and maximum ₹50, as per the MMRC.

Passengers can book tickets using the NCMC (National Common Mobility Card), Mumbai Metro 3 mobile app, and ticket vending machines, among other means.

The corridor between BKC and Aarey road has 10 Metro stations - BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz metro, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, Aarey Colony JVLR. Of these, only Aarey JVLR station is at a grade while all others are underground.

The aqua line is the fourth Metro corridor of Mumbai.

The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line-1, Andheri West-Dahisar Line-2A and Andheri East-Dahisar Line-7 are already operational in the city.

