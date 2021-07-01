Mumbai’s Film City set for revamp

Maharashtra govt. publishes EOI; 22 acres identified to be developed in first phase

In a bid to develop Maharashtra as a hub of film and entertainment, the Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon is set to see major infrastructure additions such as studios, post-production facilities like VFX, digital animation, sound mixing, and development of outdoor locations.

The State government on Tuesday published an expression of interest (EOI) to invite private sector players to take part in the bidding.

The Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. (MFSCDCL), also known as Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari or Film City Corporation, is a State government undertaking established in 1977 under provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.

The Film City is spread over 521 acres of which the MFSCDCL has identified nearly 221 acres for development. However, it has prioritised 22 acres of developable land (a group of land parcels), which is free from any encumbrances, and it will be developed in the first phase.

These 22 acres will be divided into five plots with sizes of 2.5 acres, 5.5acres, 7.5 acres, 2 acres, and 4.5 acres. As per the EOI, around 32 studios/sound stages (100 feet x 120 feet each) having a carpet area of approximately 3,84,000 sq. ft. can be accommodated on the said land keeping in mind contours and topography of the area.

The State government’s move comes in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s aggressive pitch to set up a film city in Noida.

“We intend to create an integrated hub for creation of world class infrastructure on the Film City premises. We are interested that credible players with rich experience of execution of such studios and related infrastructure or operating this business participate and accordingly, technical and financial criteria have been suggested. Also, we have had stakeholders’ consultations with production houses and OTT platforms to ascertain industry needs,” Manisha Verma, MD, MFSCDCL, said.

She further said that State Cultural Minister Amit Deshmukh was keen to promote the sector. “One-on-one or group discussions with prospective applicants with regards to the scope of the project, site visits, and clarification for queries will be facilitated. This is the first stage to get better inputs on the basis of which a request for proposal will be prepared,” Ms. Verma added.