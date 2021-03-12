Mumbai’s coastline set for a sea change

MHADA, SRA to redevelop 55 slums along the coast

Over 55 slums on Mumbai’s coastline are set to undergo redevelopment under the joint venture of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), in one of the biggest redevelopment drives in the city.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday said that the government is set to introduce the housing policy in the coming two months of which this will be a part. “No slum-dweller will be displaced from their original location. Half of the area will be reserved for houses for them, and the other half will be used for sale at market rates,” he said.

Govt.’s share

Of the new houses to be constructed, the government agency will have its share. “Having a house near the sea shore is every Mumbaikar’s dream. Our attempt will be to make available such houses at affordable rates,” he said. Mr. Awhad cited the example of Badhwar Park slum in south Mumbai which covers 32 acres. “This much of land is under slums. If it goes under redevelopment, half will be used to settle existing slum-dwellers and other half will be open for the market,” he said.

“MHADA has run out of money. As a minister, it is my responsibility to ensure MHADA becomes financially strong and the government gets revenue at a time when finances are hit due to the pandemic. Once the policy is finalised, I am sure, many investors will come forward,” he said, adding that MHADA will soon undertake recruitment for 562 positions, of whom 150 will be engineers.

Along with this, the minister is also set to relax norms for selling houses by owners under SRA. “Earlier, the owner was not allowed to sell the flats for 10 years since possession. We have decided to bring this down to five years from the time their slums are demolished for redevelopment,” he said.

“People who live in these slums work for those living in towers. Mumbai owes a debt to these people. We have to take care of them,” he said.

Earlier, the minister announced that the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai would be inaugurated in a month’s time in Worli.