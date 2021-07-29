Mumbai’s BMC to launch home vaccination of bed-ridden citizens from July 30

The initiative will be rolled out first in the K-east administrative ward covering Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will begin home vaccination of bed-ridden people in the city against coronavirus on an experimental basis from July 30.

The initiative will be rolled out first in the K-east administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others, it said.

In a statement issued on July 29 afternoon, the BMC said that the citizens, who are bed-ridden due to various physical or medical reasons, will be vaccinated under this exercise starting July 30.

These citizens will be administered Covaxin doses as per the directives of the expert committee and the vaccination process will be carried out in the presence of experts, wherein all necessary precautions will be undertaken, it said.

The civic body said there was a demand for home vaccination of citizens, who are bed-ridden due to various physical or medical reasons and are unable to visit the vaccination centres.

It added that the medical certificate stating that the person, who is to be vaccinated, will have to remain bed-ridden for at least the next six months, is required to be submitted to the administration along with the consent of that person or a relative.

The vaccination of bed-ridden citizens will be done with the help of Project Mumbai, a non-government organization, the BMC said.

After the completion of the home vaccination process in K-east ward, the factors that are required to be included in the next phase of this exercise will be considered, it said.

The BMC has asked people to e-mail the information about those bed-ridden citizens to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com. It said it has so far received details of 4,466 such citizens.