Mumbai's BEST bus services resume as rains take break

Many buses operated by BEST broke down while some were diverted when rains pummelled Mumbai on Monday.

As rains took a break on Tuesday, bus services ran smoothly throughout the day.

A BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) undertaking spokesperson said several buses developed technical snag due to water-logging on Monday.

“Transportation engineering staff and officers attended these stranded buses round-the-clock on Monday and Tuesday. As many as 74 buses got stuck due to water-logging. A total of 179 buses reported breakdowns,” he said.

Despite flooding and power failures at some depots, 2950 out of total 3203 buses plied in Mumbai and suburbs.

The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200 buses which criss-crosses the metropolis and also operate services in suburbs.

