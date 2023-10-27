Mumbai's air quality remains in 'moderate' category

October 27, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Mumbai :

The air quality in Mumbai remained in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 105 on Friday, October 27, 2023 morning.

As per the latest data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the overall AQI in Mumbai was recorded at 105 (Moderate). The air quality at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday morning was recorded as 'very poor' with an AQI of 301.

Similarly in Pune, the air quality was recorded to be at 47 (satisfactory) on Friday. Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'Poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 249 on Friday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Further, according to the data, Noida recorded an AQI of 208 (Poor) and Gurugram 252 (Poor).

India Meteorological Department in a statement on Delhi's AQI forecasted predominant surface wind likely from Northwest/Northeast directions in Delhi with wind speed 04-16 kmph, resulting in mainly clear sky and mist in the morning on October 27, Friday.

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi to reduce the effect of increased pollution.Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of guidelines and measures implemented to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, which includes Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand.When the Air Quality Index ranges from 201 to 300, it will be termed 'poor' and classified under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301-400 is called 'very poor' and falls under Stage 2. When AQI is 401-450 it is termed 'severe' and falls under Stage 3.