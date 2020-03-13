Mumbaikars most forgetful: Uber data

Mumbai

13 March 2020 01:56 IST

Lost and Found Index finds phones are left behind the most, followed by camera

Mumbai has been declared the most forgetful city in the country in the fourth edition of Uber’s Lost and Found Index. The city was followed by Kolkata and Prayagraj on this year’s list with Bengaluru, the leader of the last three editions, being ranked five.

The index said phones continued to be the most forgotten item, followed by camera and bag. The list also included a series of quirky items that people had forgotten, like an Acrylic artificial tooth, mangoes, kitchen tawa, teddy bears, kids’ tricycle, tambola game, and AC remote.

Advertising

Advertising

The report said Fridays, followed by Thursdays, were two days which had the highest number of objects left behind by Uber users. It also said Uber users were the most forgetful at 2 p.m., and August 3 was the day that saw the highest number of objects left behind in cabs. The top five days when people left behind their personal objects were in June and August.

The index further said people were most likely to forget a guitar on Saturdays and Sundays, their business card holder on Mondays and Fridays, and lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

“Backed by rider insight and captivating data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about Uber’s in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during a trip,” an Uber spokesperson said.