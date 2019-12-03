Mumbaikars gather to demand justice for Hyderabad victim

Scores of organisations and individuals came together to protest against the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week, and the rising incidents of crime against women across the country.

The protesters gathered outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with placards and slogans on Monday, demanding justice for the victims.

Dr. Asha Achuthan, a professor and a member of Forum Against Oppression of Women, said, “Violence against a gender has always been a feature of our society … I don’t demand death penalties for the criminals, but at least some punishment should be meted out.”

M.A. Khalid from the All India Milli Council, said, “Our sisters, in different States, are being raped and murdered but the Home Minister has not shown any concern on it. This shows how serious the government is when it comes to justice.”

Feroze Mithiborewala of the Bharat Bachao Andolan said that in most cases, the accused are connected with some of the major political parties. “In the Unnao rape case, the victim’s lawyer and family were killed just because the accused is a powerful person. Lack of justice to the victims is a failure of the government and the police.”

The protesters lamented the fact that women were not safe even on highways, and expressed outrage at the way the police behave when rape victims approach them.

“In Mumbai, lakhs of women travel by trains daily to work. Many times, men enter the women’s compartment and if we call the helpline, there is nobody to answer,” Jyoti Badekar of Waghini Organisation said.

Asha Lavande, who was passing by when she saw the protest and joined in, said, “Many a time, the behaviour of the police is the reason why women don’t approach them. Families of even educated women are afraid to send them out after such incidents happen.”

Yusuf Parmar, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party, wondered what the use of initiatives like the Nirbhaya Fund was. “The Nirbhaya fund hasn’t been completely released by the central government. Till now, only 3% of it has been used. There should also be an option for digital complaints at the police station which may help women to report such incidents,” he said.