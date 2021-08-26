Mumbai Youth Cong. executive president resigns

Mumbai

26 August 2021 04:15 IST

Says he is upset at being ignored for the post of president

Mumbai Youth Congress executive president Suraj Thakur resigned on Wednesday, a day after his appointment, stating that he was disappointed that hard work and dedication were ignored and other factors were considered in selecting the president.

The party had been delaying appointment of Mumbai Youth Congress president for more than a year. On Tuesday, it appointed Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui as the president and Mr. Thakur as the executive president. Both the leaders had been lobbying for the post in Delhi for months. Mr. Siddiqui is the son of former Congress MLA Baba Siddiqui, while Mr. Thakur had risen in the organisation through student politics.

Mr. Thakur when contacted said he would continue serving the party as an ordinary worker. “But the recent decision has disappointed me and I am totally uncomfortable working with a non-political and inexperienced person in a key organisation of the Congress,” he said.

