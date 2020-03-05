Mumbai woman’s body brought home from China a month after demise

The remains of Mumbai resident Rita Mehra were brought back home from China on Wednesday, 39 days after she collapsed and died aboard a Melbourne-Mumbai flight.

On January 24, Mehra (63) boarded a late-night Air China flight from Melbourne to reach Mumbai with her son Puneet Mehra, a Bandra-based dentist. The next morning, she visited the lavatory, but failed to return.

It was only after the door was opened by the cabin crew that Mehra was found in an unconscious state. The plane made an emergency landing at the Zhengzhou Airport in China, where doctors declared her dead.

Mr. Mehra told The Hindu that he stayed back in China for two weeks to complete the formalities, hoping to bring his mother’s remains back. However, red tape and the COVID-19 outbreak presented several hurdles in the process.

“The Chinese government had taken strict measures in light of the outbreak and had restricted any public movement. Embalming procedures in China are carried out only in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, but no movement was allowed from one province to another. Besides, funeral homes were asked not to accept bodies from other provinces,” Mr. Mehra said.

Trouble with certificate

He said the medical authorities there also did not provide a death certificate that would be acceptable under Indian laws. The first certificate issued mentioned the cause of her demise as ‘death before rescue’, while the second one named a vague cause of death saying ‘cardiac arrest likely’.

“I asked them to give a proper cause of death on the certificate after conducting the autopsy, for which they asked for a month’s time saying that most of the doctors are in Wuhan or on leave due to the Chinese New Year. However, the third certificate they issued said ‘sudden death’, which was acceptable as per the Indian embassy rules,” he said.

Mr. Mehra returned to India after two weeks, but his mother’s body remained in a morgue in a hospital in Zhengzhou. He subsequently wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry to help bring her remains home.

Mehra’s body was brought to Mumbai at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and her last rites were performed at the Hindu Shamshaanbhumi in Santacruz around 7.30 p.m.