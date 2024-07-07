Mumbai woman dies after being dragged 100 metres by luxury car in Worli

In yet another road accident caused by a speeding luxury car, a fisherwoman was killed early morning on July 7 when she, along with her husband, was on a scooter headed out to sell fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a police officer, the incident happened at 5.30 a.m. near Atria-The Millennium Mall at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s Worli. The victim who died in the accident has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Koliwada area of Worli.

After sourcing fish from Sassoon dock, Kaveri Nakhwa, along with her husband, was heading back to their usual spot in Worli to sell fish — a daily routine for the couple. But suddenly, a speeding luxury car (identified as BMW) rammed into their scooter and the Nakhwa couple lost control of the scooter, a police official narrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Nakhwa fell off the scooter to another side, whereas his wife fell on the bonnet of the car. The car continued to drive, dragging the victim, Ms. Nakhwa, for about 100 metres before she was thrown on the road. Instead of stopping the car, the driver continued to drive and after the woman was thrown on the road, they fled the crime scene,” the official said, adding “People at the accident spot, rushed Nakhwa to the nearest Nair Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her husband is undergoing treatment.”

As per the police, there were two people in the car at the time of the accident. The car has been seized. “We have detained one person and are on the lookout for another person who was present in the car. Legal and medical proceedings are ongoing. The number plate of the car was removed when it was brought to the police station,” a police officer said.

Expressing grief on the unfortunate accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde on July 7 expressed his condolences for the victim and the family and said, “This is a very unfortunate accident, and it should not have happened in the first place. I have ordered for the strictest and stringent investigation into the case, and I assure that the culprit will not get any relief irrespective of their social or political influence.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.