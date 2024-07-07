ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai woman dies after being dragged 100 metres by luxury car in Worli

Updated - July 07, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 02:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

A woman was killed after a luxury car (BMW) rammed into a bike she was riding with her husband

The Hindu Bureau

The damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case is parked on the premises of Worli Police Station in Mumbai on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

 In yet another road accident caused by a speeding luxury car, a fisherwoman was killed early morning on July 7 when she, along with her husband, was on a scooter headed out to sell fish.

As per a police officer, the incident happened at 5.30 a.m. near Atria-The Millennium Mall at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s Worli. The victim who died in the accident has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Koliwada area of Worli.

After sourcing fish from Sassoon dock, Kaveri Nakhwa, along with her husband, was heading back to their usual spot in Worli to sell fish — a daily routine for the couple. But suddenly, a speeding luxury car (identified as BMW) rammed into their scooter and the Nakhwa couple lost control of the scooter, a police official narrated.

“Mr. Nakhwa fell off the scooter to another side, whereas his wife fell on the bonnet of the car. The car continued to drive, dragging the victim, Ms. Nakhwa, for about 100 metres before she was thrown on the road. Instead of stopping the car, the driver continued to drive and after the woman was thrown on the road, they fled the crime scene,” the official said, adding “People at the accident spot, rushed Nakhwa to the nearest Nair Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her husband is undergoing treatment.”

As per the police, there were two people in the car at the time of the accident. The car has been seized. “We have detained one person and are on the lookout for another person who was present in the car. Legal and medical proceedings are ongoing. The number plate of the car was removed when it was brought to the police station,” a police officer said.

Expressing grief on the unfortunate accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde on July 7 expressed his condolences for the victim and the family and said, “This is a very unfortunate accident, and it should not have happened in the first place. I have ordered for the strictest and stringent investigation into the case, and I assure that the culprit will not get any relief irrespective of their social or political influence.”

